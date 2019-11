The Bounty Builder Series by PokerStars, returning for its second edition in a Halloween theme, came to an end this week.

A total of 180 tournaments took place from October 13 to 27 guaranteeing $25 million in total prize money. It represented an increase of $5 million on the 2018 schedule.

Each of the tournaments was played in progressive knockout format. After two weeks of play, the series generated $36.2 million in prize money, $11.2 million more than its advertised guarantees.