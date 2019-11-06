Following a successful run in July, PokerStars’ ultra-popular low-stakes festival MicroMillions is making a return for the second time this year.

Touted by the operator as the world’s richest tournament series, the upcoming MicroMillions series will be the festival’s 16th edition running from November 10 for over two weeks.

$4.3 million is guaranteed in prize money, spread over 147 low priced events—the greatest number of tournaments in its seven-year history.

With $4.3 million guaranteed, it marks a notable uptick on the previous edition held in July with a $3.8 million series guarantee.

The average guarantee per tournament has also slightly risen to $29,252 from $26,027.