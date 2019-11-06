PokerStars has completed its two-day soft-launch period in Pennsylvania. If it receives the green light from regulators, the online poker operator will be back dealing cards later on Wednesday for a full launch, from which point forward online poker will be offered around the clock.

PokerStars dealt its first real money poker hand at 2pm local time on Monday and kept open an eight-hour window as players came to play real money cash games, sit and gos and tournaments.

Another window opened at 2pm on Tuesday, this time staying open until midnight.