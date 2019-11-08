PokerStars’ segregated online poker room in India has kicked off the promotional campaign to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC). New Mega Path qualifiers are sending players to the second edition of the PSPC, set to take place in Barcelona in August 2020.

As seen in other markets, the Mega Path is a step-satellite system that starts at micro-stakes and progresses through at least three tournament stages. It culminates in a PSPC qualifier tournament guaranteeing one Platinum Pass to the winner.

In India, the Mega Path qualifier has four steps starting with a 4-max sit and go with a buy-in of just INR 50 ($0.70). The winner of Step 1 advances to Step 2A, also a sit and go, this time played in 6-max.

Alternatively, players can directly enter Step 2A by paying an entry fee of INR 200 ($2.80). The winner of this sit and go advances to Step 3—an INR 1100 ($15.40) buy-in MTT that runs twice a week.