European operator Winamax was forced to cancel the €1 million guaranteed Million Circus KO event that was part of the recently concluded Circus tournament series.

It came just a few days after the site was hit by a series of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks that led to the downtime of the room from October 31 to November 3.

Although reportedly unrelated, one week later the site endured another complication, halting its biggest guaranteed tournament in its Winamax Circus series.

Million Circus KO was structured with a dozen Day 1 flights, the first of which got underway on November 10.

Each flight was played in the “Colossus” format—a tournament with a unique payout system that ensures players reach the money in the first flight itself. The operator had configured Day 1 flights to pay out the top 12.5% places; the top 5% of players feed into Day 2.

Day 2 and Day 3 were scheduled to run on November 13 and 14.