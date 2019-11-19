PokerStars’ popular high buy-in series High Rollers is set to return for its third edition this December with over $11 million guaranteed in prize money.

High Rollers is one of the many branded tournament series held annually by the operator. As the name suggests, it consists exclusively of tournaments with a high cost of entry, with buy-ins starting at $530. Buy-ins go up to $10,300 and every event has a six- or seven-figure guarantee.

It gets underway on December 1 with a $10,300 buy-in High Roller guaranteeing $1 million, followed by two $1050 and one $530 buy-in tournaments that day. Each of these events guarantees at least $300,000; the total guaranteed on the first day alone exceeds $2 million.

In total, the series comprises 27 high-buy-in tournaments spread across nine days guaranteeing $11.7 million, as per our calculations.