Online poker network GGPoker has pulled out from a dozen European markets earlier this month, citing regulatory reasons, PRO has learned.

The list of affected markets are mostly European countries where the regulatory environment is unclear, have their own regulations, or are soon to introduce online poker licensing systems.

Colombia, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland are among those countries impacted.

Head of NSUS’s GGPoker Jean-Christophe Antoine responded to PRO’s inquiry this week on the matter, commenting “we did pull out of some European countries due to regulation and we are looking into either acquiring licenses or [partnering] with locally licensed operators.”

“There might be a little difference in how each skin handles this but overall we are moving towards getting regulated to each EU country eventually,” Antoine added.