Online poker giant PokerStars has retaken the top spot in global cash game traffic thanks to a pair of promotions running back-to-back this winter.

Based on statistics collected by GameIntel and available on the PRO Data platform, PokerStars’ cash game traffic recently spiked 10%, growing from 6000 to over 6700 average concurrent seats over November.

This allowed PokerStars to overtake IDN, a lesser-known Indonesian based online poker network that had dethroned the online poker giant earlier this year.

The boost in PokerStars traffic appears to be due primarily to the return of the operator’s personalized card collection promotions. This was kicked off with Cardex, which ran for two weeks from November 4, then immediately followed up with Golden Button Challenge.