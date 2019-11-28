Online poker giant PokerStars has further expanded its partnership with live-streaming platform Twitch by letting its players connect their PokerStars account with Twitch directly on the online poker software.

Last month, the operator confirmed to pokerfuse their plans to incorporate Twitch linking on its platform.

“We are always looking at new technology and platforms to evolve our offering and to improve the overall experience as part of our commitment to growing poker,” said Scott Goodall, Head of Poker Communities & Engagement at The Stars Group.

“Platforms like Twitch take player engagement to another level, so we’ve been very focused on nurturing that community from the beginning and pioneering efforts there. Connecting PokerStars accounts with Twitch accounts means our players can identify themselves as Twitch users, and we can in turn offer them special promotions, items and rewards,” Goodall added.

With the launch of this new feature, PokerStars will be offering exclusive giveaways “worth tens of thousands of dollars,” it was stated, including two Platinum Passes for the second edition of PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) scheduled to take place next August in Barcelona.