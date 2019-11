The first week of December is turning out to be massive for serious high-stakes grinders.

Following a successful first outing back in April, GGPoker has announced yet another week-long high-stakes tournament series, dubbed High Rollers Week. It guarantees a total of $10 million in prize money.

The series gets underway on Sunday, December 1, overlapping directly with PokerStars’ $11 million guaranteed High Roller Series, partypoker’s $20 million MILLIONS Online festival and WPN’s $6 million guaranteed Venom tournament.