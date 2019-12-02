PokerStars’ first ever Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker (PACOOP) tournament series in Pennsylvania got underway on Saturday, and initial numbers suggest the series will smash guarantees and exceed expectations.

Running for over two weeks through to December 16 with a total of 50 tournaments on the schedule, the inaugural PACOOP guarantees exactly $1 million in total prize money. Buy-ins start at $30 and go up to $750 for the High Roller event. Every event carries a guarantee, ranging from $8000 to $100,000.

Each of the eight events that have run so far have easily exceeded their guarantees.