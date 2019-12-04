The industry’s jackpot sit and go makeover continues, with 888poker becoming the latest to make changes to its lottery-style sit & go product Blast.

Previously played four-handed, the new Blast switches to the industry-standard format of three-handed tables.

The operator has stated that this move will allow games to “start faster” as there will be “less waiting” between games.

Besides changing the format to three-handed, the operator has also overhauled the payout structure, making them more bottom-heavy and significantly reducing the probability of hitting higher prizes.