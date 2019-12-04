The new BLAST tournaments by 888Poker switches to three-handed from four-handed. The operator has stated that this move will allow games to “start faster."

The industry’s jackpot sit and go makeover continues, with 888poker becoming the latest to make changes to its lottery-style sit & go product Blast.

Previously played four-handed, the new Blast switches to the industry-standard format of three-handed tables.

The operator has stated that this move will allow games to “start faster” as there will be “less waiting” between games.

Besides changing the format to three-handed, the operator has also overhauled the payout structure, making them more bottom-heavy and significantly reducing the probability of hitting higher prizes.