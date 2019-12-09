PokerStars’ iconic Sunday Million, which saw its buy-in halved to $109 earlier this year will have its buy-in slashed yet again this coming Sunday thanks to the operator’s Half Price Sunday promotion returning after over a year.

With a cut of 50%, the Sunday Million on December 15 will cost $54.50 to enter, $50 of which will go to the prize pool and the remaining $4.50 will go to the operator as a fee. This maintains the same effective rake of 9%.

This makes the Sunday Million the most affordable in its 13-year history. Never has the operator run a Sunday Million with a buy-in that has cost less than $100.

The headlining $1 million-guaranteed prize pool will remain the same. Thus, it will need to attract a record-breaking field size of 20,000 entrants to cover the guarantee.

Also for the first time, the event will play out as a two-day event, with Day 1 pausing after 9 hours and 30 minutes of play. The only time the Sunday Million has played with multiple days is when it is a part of an online tournament festival.