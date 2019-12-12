With all the attention on partypoker’s MILLIONS Online, the operator’s weekly million-dollar online poker tournament continues to struggle. For the sixth consecutive week, the $215 buy-in tournament fell short of its ultra-ambitious $1 million guarantee.

Running in the shadows of the $20 million guaranteed tournament, the sixth run of partypoker MILLION last Sunday attracted a total of 4515 entries throughout the whole week, resulting in an overlay of nearly $100,000.

Even after adding the operator’s fee on each entry, partypoker had to bear a loss of $29,000.

Returning after thirteen years, partypoker MILLION is the operator’s ambitious attempt to take on PokerStars’ $1 million Sunday Million tournament. Unlike the Sunday Million, which is played on a single day, partypoker’s version features multiple Day 1 flights running throughout the week.