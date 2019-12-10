Partypoker has yet again exceeded $20 million guarantee of its ultra-ambitious online poker tournament, MILLIONS Online.

Returning for its third edition, and the second with an eight-figure guarantee, MILLIONS Online this year saw its buy-in doubled from $5300 to $10,300. This keeps it in-line with stops on its MILLIONS Live tour, which all had buy-ins of 10,000 in the local currency.

The $20 million guarantee stayed the same as last year, meaning this time around the event needed 2000 entries to cover the guarantee.

After four Day 1 flights, the tournament drew a total of 2109 entries to build a prize pool of a little over $21 million and exceed its guarantee by 5.45%. The operator profited $632,700 for its efforts.