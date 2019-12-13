The Guinness World Record-holding Venom online poker tournament by the Winning Poker Network (WPN) has come to an end. drawing yet another record turnout.

Boasting a record-breaking guarantee of $6 million, the $2650 buy-in Venom needed 2400 entries to avoid an overlay. It managed to attract an overwhelming turnout of 2696 total entries across the four starting flights to beat its own record set last July.

All combined, the tournament generated a $6.7 million prize pool, exceeding its guarantee by 12%.

The tournament came to an end last night after running for over two weeks. The winner was awarded $1,039,982, the network’s second-largest payout in an online tournament.