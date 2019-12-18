The cash game traffic of online poker room Run it Once has stabilized at around 50 concurrent cash game seats following the introduction of its new rewards program, the latest cash game data reveals.

During a period stretching from June to October, traffic at the upstart online poker operator languished between 20 and 30 concurrent cash games seats—effectively dormant during quiet periods of the day, and with only a few tables running at peak times. This came despite a string of generous promotions, some of which boosted traffic—but only temporarily.

However, it appears a revamp to how the operator approaches rewards has had a significant and long-lasting effect to its traffic. Since changes were implemented in late November, cash game traffic, tracked by independent industry monitor GameIntel and available on the PRO Data platform, shows that traffic more than doubled overnight.