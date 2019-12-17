The world’s largest online poker room PokerStars has announced the return of its Winter Series festival across the majority of its markets.

Scheduled to run during the holidays, the third edition of Winter Series on the dot-com market will kick off on Christmas Day and run into the New Year for a further two weeks.

The series promises a hefty $50 million in prize money to make it PokerStars’ third-largest online series of the year, joining the big leagues of SCOOP and WCOOP. It is a 25% increase in series guarantee over 2018’s Winter Series.

A total of 242 tournaments (two more than last year) make up the schedule spread into three different buy-in tiers, Low, Medium, and High, to cater to all types of players.

This makes it the largest festival to be ever spread by PokerStars in terms of the total number of tournaments, though only nominally larger than the previous Winter Series.