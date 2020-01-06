French online poker operator Winamax is currently running its biggest ever online tournament series.

Returning for its twenty-sixth installment, Winamax Series kicked off on January 5 and spans the usual twelve days. It guarantees €15 million in prize money spread over a total of 172 tournaments.

This makes it the largest tournament series to be spread by the operator both in terms of total guarantees and the number of tournaments.

It represents a €2 million increase (15%) in guarantees on the series held a year ago, and is €1 million more (7%) than the last series held in September 2019.

The average guarantee per tournament has also risen to the €87,000 mark, the third-highest in Winamax Series history, despite the schedule expanding to its peak.

The standout change is the Main Event. The operator has bumped up the guarantee of the €125 buy-in marquee event to a historic high of €3 million, making it the biggest ever guaranteed prize pool to be offered in the European segregated market.