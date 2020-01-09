Partypoker has completed one year of providing monthly updates on the crackdown of bot accounts on its network.

GVC’s online poker platform partypoker has completed one year of providing monthly updates on the crackdown of bot accounts on its network.

In its latest month-by-month update released this month, the site revealed that a further 21 fraudulent accounts were shut down in December and confiscated just $6761, its lowest since the operator started reporting these figures.

A month before, partypoker shut 46 accounts and over $11,000 was confiscated and reimbursed to affected players.

This brings the total number of closed accounts to 789, an average of about 2 accounts a day throughout the thirteen-month period running from December 2018 through December 2019.

During this period, partypoker seized and subsequently reimbursed $1.4 million to affected players across both dot-com and European segregated networks.