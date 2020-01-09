GVC’s online poker platform partypoker has completed one year of providing monthly updates on the crackdown of bot accounts on its network.

In its latest month-by-month update released this month, the site revealed that a further 21 fraudulent accounts were shut down in December and confiscated just $6761, its lowest since the operator started reporting these figures.

A month before, partypoker shut 46 accounts and over $11,000 was confiscated and reimbursed to affected players.

This brings the total number of closed accounts to 789, an average of about 2 accounts a day throughout the thirteen-month period running from December 2018 through December 2019.

During this period, partypoker seized and subsequently reimbursed $1.4 million to affected players across both dot-com and European segregated networks.