Online poker’s richest tournament, MILLIONS Online by partypoker, is set to make its return for its fourth edition this year, the operator revealed on social media.

The announcement came on the heels of another successful MILLIONS Online held in December 2019, shattering its mammoth $20 million guarantee by over a million for the second year in a row.

“MILLIONS Online will be back in 2020. Thanks to everyone who played the event and its satellites!” the company wrote on Twitter in mid-December.

Reaching out to partypoker for further comment, a company spokesperson stated that details have yet to be confirmed, but more information can be expected soon.

After an aggressive marketing campaign, the tournament ended up with 2109 total entrants across four Day 1 flights to generate a prize pool of over $21 million. This made it the second richest online poker tournament in history, falling just short of its own record set in 2018.

Out of 2109 entrants, 1213 entries (58%) joined the pool after qualifying through satellites; the remaining 896 entries (42%) bought in directly. In total, there were 23,512 attempts to qualify for the $10,300 buy-in event.