Following on from the record-breaking turnout in December, PokerStars’ ultra-popular Half Price Sunday promotion makes its return for the second time in two months.

Scheduled for Sunday, January 19, three of PokerStars’ flagship Sunday major tournaments—the Sunday Million, Storm, and Warm-Up—will once again have their buy-ins cut by 50%.

The industry’s longest-running online poker tournament will cost just $54.50 instead of the usual $109. Like on the previous occasion, $50 of the buy-in will go to the prize pool and the remaining $4.50 will go to the operator as a tournament fee, maintaining the same rake of 9%.

This will be only the second instance in its 14-year history that the Sunday Million will feature a buy-in under $100.