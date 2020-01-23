GGPoker has introduced an ambitious new freezeout tournament to its weekly MTT schedule, GG Masters.

It comes during a time of increase scrutiny over the role of re-entries in both live and online poker tournaments. Launched on January 5, GG Masters is the operator’s attempt to woo players who prefer playing tournaments with no re-entries or rebuys.

The tournament costs just $150 to enter ($138 with a $12 fee) and guarantees a $300,000 prize pool. It needs to attract almost 2200 players to cover. It runs every Sunday at 16:00 GMT, featuring just a single flight.

To build more prestige and to encourage players to play every Sunday, GG Masters is supported with a “Player of the Year” race contest, offering the winner of the leaderboard a chance to become an ambassador of the network. The ambassador contract is worth up to $500,000, as per the website.

The remaining top ten finishers receive a package with tickets to 2021 GG Masters tournaments each valued at $7800.

The tournament has yet to breach its guarantee. Since its launch, the tournament has run on three occasions and each of the time, players enjoyed overlays.