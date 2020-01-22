PokerStars has announced the third Bounty Builder Series (BBS), a tournament series dedicated to progressive knockout tournaments, barely three months after the last one concluded. As with the last edition, $25 million is guaranteed across 180 PKO events.

The scheduling is surprising. The series runs from February 2 for two weeks, the slot traditionally filled by PokerStars’ popular Turbo Series, formally TCOOP.

The operator has been running a fast-structured series in either January or February for eight years without interruption. The decision to switch it out with one dedicated to progressive knockouts is yet more evidence of the apparently insatiable appetite for the bounty format among players.