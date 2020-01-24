Online poker giant PokerStars has revealed details of the 14th anniversary of its oldest running weekly tournament, the Sunday Million.

It is destined to be the operator’s largest guaranteed online poker tournament in its 19-year history. Scheduled for March 22, the anniversary edition will carry a record-breaking prize pool of $12.5 million.

It will not be the biggest tournament in online poker history: That title belongs to partypoker’s MILLIONS Online tournaments.

But the $12.5 million-guaranteed will be PokerStars’ largest online poker tournament, the largest with a single Day 1 flight, and the third largest in industry history. It is the first time the operator has offered a guarantee larger than $10 million, and never has a PokerStars tournament reached $12.5 million in prize money.

As it has always been the case, the buy-in for the anniversary edition will return to the old $215, meaning the tournament will need to attract a staggering 62,500 entries, six times more than its usual turnout.