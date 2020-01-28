India’s leading online poker room Adda52 has unveiled a brand-new online tournament series dubbed the Adda52 Online Poker Series (AOPS).
Taking place from February 7 for a 10-day period, AOPS guarantees 5.2 Crore ($728,000) in total prize money spread over 41 tournaments. This includes a multi-day Main Event guaranteeing 1.5 Crore ($210,000) prize money.
Buy-ins start as low as INR 880 ($12) and go up to INR 22,000 ($308) with an average guarantee of 12.7 LAC ($17,700) per tournament.
The series was announced shortly after Adda52 implemented a new player-friendly TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) policy.