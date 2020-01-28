Online poker giant PokerStars has deployed a new online poker lobby in the Danish market.

First spotted by pokerfuse this week, the visual update is the largest from the operator in recent history. While the layout is similar, every aspect of the lobby has been changed, introducing a new “flat” visual aesthetic throughout the client.

The operator has issued no statement on this upgrade, which is understood to be live exclusively in the licensed online poker room in Denmark as a test.

This small market, connected to the global player pool, is commonly used to trial new features before they roll out to other poker rooms.