PokerStars has relaunched Fusion, its unique online poker variant that blends the games of Hold’em and Omaha.

It is available today across all major markets on the global player pool for both play money and real money cash games. Buy-ins range from $5 up to $5000, available through a blind lobby system.

The game first debuted in November 2018, where it lasted until January 9, 2019, a run of 64 days. Its return, just over a year since it was pulled, makes it the first such novelty format to get a second run in the client.

In Fusion, players are dealt two hole cards, just like in Hold’em. However, after the flop comes and before the betting round, all remaining players are dealt a third card face down. After the turn, all remaining players receive a fourth and final card.

Players at showdown have to make the best five card hand from two in their hand and three on the board, just like in Omaha.