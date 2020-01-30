The "progressive" part of the bounty is only 30%, with 70% awarded immediately. This means that more money is spread out and removed from the prize pool as the tournament progresses.

Online poker giant PokerStars is experimenting with progressive knockout tournaments with a new structure in which more of the bounty is added to players’ winnings than on to their own bounty.

In a typical progressive knockout tournament, each time a player is eliminated, half of the bounty is awarded immediately to the player who knocks them out; the other half goes onto their own head. Thus, their own bounty on their head increases 50% every time they eliminate another player.

This is the standard format followed by most operators that offer progressive knockout tournaments.

However, PokerStars is trialing a new format in which the bounty on player’s heads increases just 30%; 70% of the bounty is paid out immediately.