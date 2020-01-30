Online poker giant PokerStars is experimenting with progressive knockout tournaments with a new structure in which more of the bounty is added to players’ winnings than on to their own bounty.

In a typical progressive knockout tournament, each time a player is eliminated, half of the bounty is awarded immediately to the player who knocks them out; the other half goes onto their own head. Thus, their own bounty on their head increases 50% every time they eliminate another player.

This is the standard format followed by most operators that offer progressive knockout tournaments.

However, PokerStars is trialing a new format in which the bounty on player’s heads increases just 30%; 70% of the bounty is paid out immediately.