The football-themed Winter Series in Pennsylvania will see its final eight events played to completion this weekend.

Having kicked off on January 25 as part of FOX Bet’s “Road to Miami” campaign, the first-ever Winter Series by PokerStars in Pennsylvania boasts a total of $675,000 in guaranteed prize pools spread over 30 football-inspired tournaments.

Nearly three-fourths of the series has concluded, and more than half a million dollars has already been paid out across 22 tournaments. Seven out of 22 tournaments fell short of their guarantees for a total of $15,766.40 in added value for players.

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

$100K Guaranteed Main Event Runs This Saturday

The Winter Series has been scheduled to conclude uncustomarily on Saturday so that it does not overlap with Super Bowl—one of the US’ most-watched sporting events.

The series culminates in a $300 buy-in Main Event guaranteeing $100,000. It takes place on February 1 at 17:00 ET. Players will receive 15,000 starting chips, with blind level changing every 15 minutes. Players can re-enter up to a maximum of 5 times during its 3 hours 45 minutes of late registration.

The $100,000 guaranteed Main Event will be the second-largest guaranteed tournament to be ever hosted in Pennsylvania. The largest tournament was held last year during PACOOP—PokerStars’ inaugural series in Pennsylvania.

The Main Event back then featured a $125,000 guaranteed prize pool also for a buy-in of $300. It ended up with 640 total entrants to build a record-breaking prize pool of $179,200.

A similar turnout is also expected in this Winter Series, so expect the winner to take home close to $30,000.

Dozen of Satellites Scheduled for the Main Event

Players looking to qualify for the $300 buy-in Main Event can do so by playing the satellites. Buy-ins for these satellites range from $20 to $50. This includes a $50 buy-in Mega satellite, guaranteeing 20 seats worth $6000. There is also a $50 buy-in deadline turbo satellite, guaranteeing 10 seats.

Furthermore, players can also take advantage of PokerStars Main Event Depositor Freeroll awarding 25 seats to the top 25 places.

How to Qualify: Make a deposit of $30 or more using code 'WINTER’ before 14:59 ET on February 1

When: The Main Event Depositor Freeroll takes place on February 1 at 15:00 ET

Main Event Satellites Highlights:

Depositor Freeroll – 25 Seats GTD; Feb 1 at 15:00 ET

$50 buy-in Mega Sat – 20 Seats GTD; Feb 1 at 15:05 ET

$50 buy-in Deadline Turbo Sat – 10 Seats GTD; Feb 1 at 16:10 ET

Other Spotlight Events

Besides, the Main Event, there are four other events on Saturday.

The Comeback” event guarantees $15,000 for a buy-in of $100. The event is played 8-handed and runs at 15:00 ET.

Accompanying the Main Event, a $50 buy-in Mini Main Event runs at 18:30 ET guaranteeing $25,000.

The final event: The Victory Parade” guarantees $15,000. It will play out as Progressive Knockout tournament.

PokerStars PA Winter Series 2020 (Final Two Days Schedule)