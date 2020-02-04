Fatima Moreira de Melo, former Dutch field Hockey player and Olympic Gold Medalist, has quietly left the PokerStars Pro roster.

No official announcement was been made by de Melo about her departure, but a scan of the PokerStars Team Pro page shows that her name is no longer on list.

“We can confirm that Fatima’s contract with us as an ambassador has ended,” a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO. “Olympic hockey champion is only one of her many achievements and in her time with PokerStars she has notched up a string of impressive results while embodying everything great about poker—a fun, competitive spirit that encourages everyone to give the game a try.”

“We look forward to following her next chapter closely and are sure that it will be as successful as the ones before,” a PokerStars spokesperson added.