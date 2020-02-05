PokerStars has launched a new in-game promotional feature, Early Bird Zoom, in the Southern European network comprising of Spain, France and Portugal, and the segregated Italian market, encouraging players to start fast-fold pools.

Launched on January 31 and running indefinitely, Early Bird gives players three times the rewards points if they are among the first ten players in a six-max Zoom player pool up to stakes of NL50 and PLO50 (€0.25/€0.50).

After a trial in the European markets, if it proves successful in incentivizing play it could launch in other markets.

However, PRO was previously informed that this might not go live in all markets, so a launch in the dot-com market—where Zoom pools are generally healthier without extra incentives—may not be on the cards.