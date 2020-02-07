The world’s leading online poker room PokerStars is trialing an entirely chance-based All-In Sit & Go format for real money in the Spanish market.

All-In Sit & Gos are skill-less one-table tournaments where the winner is determined within a few seconds and based purely on luck. All players who join the game are forced all-in and have no control over how they play their hands.

The game lasts only a few seconds, making it PokerStars’ quickest game formats to date. Players don’t even need to be logged in to play it if registered.

The format is available exclusively in the Spanish market, allowing both Spanish and international players with access to the dot-es site to participate in the tournament. It is not yet available in French and Portuguese markets, which share a player pool with Spain.

Buy-ins range from €0.10 to €250, the highest buy-in permitted under Spanish regulation. They are available in heads-up, 4-max and 8-max formats and each of them has a winner-takes-all payout structure.

Contentiously, PokerStars is deducting a percentage as the operator’s fee, ranging from 5% to as high as 10%. This could raise a few eyebrows as the game is effectively a casino game and lasts just seconds.