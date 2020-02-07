Launched earlier this year, GG Masters is GGPoker’s new flagship Sunday major tournament that comes with various perks making it one of the must-play events each week.

The tournament was designed with the help of Daniel Negreanu, one of GGPoker’s newest ambassadors.

GG Masters features a $150 buy-in, guarantees $300,000 and plays as a freezeout, giving every player a single shot.

In addition, the tournament is supported by a Player of the Year leaderboard contest, offering the winner of the leaderboard a chance to become an ambassador of the network. The ambassador contract is worth up to $500,000, according to the network.

Sign up to GGPoker today to play GG Masters & enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

When Does GG Masters Run and At What Time?

GG Masters takes place on the GGPoker network every Sunday at UTC 16:00.

What is the Buy-in for the GG Masters? What is the Tournament Fee?

GG Masters carries a $150 buy-in. The tournament is raked 8%, meaning $138 of the buy-in goes to the prize pool and the remaining $12 is charged by the network as tournament fee.

How Much Does GG Masters Guarantee?

GG Masters boasts a $300,000 guaranteed prize pool. However, it started with a $250,000 guarantee, and as it got closer to meeting that guarantee, GGPoker bumped it up. So while it is at $300,000 now, it could be bumped up again as more players play the tournament.

What is the Structure of GG Masters Tournament?

GG Masters is played as a freezeout, meaning no re-entries or rebuys are allowed. The tournament is played 8-handed except for the final table which gets switched to 9-handed.

The tournament allows late registration for 180 minutes (3 hours). Players receive 10,000 as starting stack and blind levels change every 15 minutes.

What Percentage of Places are Paid in GG Masters?

GG Masters pays the top 16% to 17% places, depending on the number of entrants. The minimum payout is usually around $300 and the first-place prize is close to $40,000.

Does GG Masters Allow Rebuys or Reentries?

No, since the tournament is a freezeout, every player gets a single shot to reach in the money. Once eliminated, players cannot enter the tournament again.

How Can I Qualify for GG Masters? What Buy-ins Are Available for Satellites to the GG Masters?

GGPoker offers a plethora of satellites and qualifiers running around the clock throughout the week.

Satellites to GG Masters are available for as little as a $15 buy-in, with step qualifiers starting as low as $1.50. These satellites run every half an hour, with the $15 buy-in satellites guaranteeing between two to fifteen seats depending on the time slot.

Once qualified for GG Masters, players will not be allowed to unregister.

Does GG Masters Has a Leaderboard? What are the Prizes?

Yes, GG Masters has its own dedicated Player of the Year (PoY) leaderboard in which players accumulate points throughout the year.

The player who finishes the leaderboard with the most POY points at the end of the year ends up becoming an ambassador for the site, which is worth up to $500,000.

The leaderboard also rewards those that finish in second through tenth place with a package of entries to the 2021 GG Masters tournaments, each worth $7800.

How Does the GG Masters Leaderboard Work?

Every time players cash in the tournament during the year, they are awarded leaderboard points.

The leaderboard has been designed to award a lot of points to players who reach the final table. So if you have missed out the first few weeks, worry not as you have plenty of opportunities to top the leaderboard.

The leaderboard ranking formula is based on the tournament buy-in and the amount the player wins. The formula for GG Masters leaderboard is as follows:

f * sqrt(Prize pool / k)

k is the place of finish

f=2.0 (1st place)

f=1.5 (Final table)

f=1.0 (In the money)

f=0.5 (Bubble)

To summarize, the important things to know about the GG Masters leaderboard are:

The higher the finishing position, the more points players accumulate

The more players there are in the tournament, the more points players can earn

Extra points are awarded to players that finish in 1st place, make the Final Table, and even Bubble

The Leaderboard is top-heavy, giving players that are unable to play many of the tournaments a real shot at winning the competition

Does GG Masters Utilize GGPoker’s Tournament Staking Feature?

Yes, GGPoker’s built-in tournament staking platform allows players to buy or sell action in GG Masters with no additional fee. This can be done so by going to the tournament lobby and heading to the staking window. Being able to sell action can allow players with smaller bankrolls to play the GG Masters.

What Additional Perks Does GG Master Provide Players?

GG Masters supports many of the network’s unique features including Bubble Protection —a feature that refunds players their buy-in if they bust out just before the money.

Bubble Protection is available for free as players don’t have to pay any additional fee to take advantage of this protection. The only caveat is that players must register for the tournament before it starts.

The size of the bubble depends on the number of entrants. As per GGPoker’s bubble definition, if the tournament gets entries between 1000 to 1999, the bubble is 4 and if the number of entrants is between 2000 and 2999 the bubble is 5.

In addition to the Bubble Protection feature, GG Masters also supports Smart HUD—the networks built-in tracking tool—as well as final table features such as the ability to switch seats, a chess clock, deal making, etc.

How Big Does the Prize Pool for GG Masters Usually Get?

Since its launch in January, GG Masters has overlayed every time it has run. The first week had $250,000 guaranteed prize pool. It drew 1610 players to create an overlay of $27,820.

While that should have persuaded the site to lower its guarantee for the next week, instead, GGPoker upped the guarantee to $300,000.

The second week with its new guarantee did gather hundreds of more players, but still, it wasn’t enough to cover its $300,000 guarantee. 1901 players ended up registering creating an overlay of over $37,000.

The trend has thus far continued. Here is a historical look back at the overalys of GG Masters so far: