PokerStars has announced the dates and schedule of its nosebleed online tournament series, High Roller Series.

It will return for its fourth run in late March and will guarantee $6 million, almost six million less than the previous edition held barely two months ago.

The series guarantee is spread over just 19 events, a reduction of almost 30% compared with the December edition’s 27. Rhe average guarantee per tournament is down, from $433,000 to $316,000, a dip of 27%.

The average buy-in per tournament is up slightly to $3314 from $3227 seen previously.

Most have $530, $1050, and $5200 buy-ins, though there are a couple of $10,300 and $2100 buy-ins too. Also included is a $215 buy-in on the opening day, marking the first time that a buy-in less than $530 is included in a series catering explicitly to high stakes players.