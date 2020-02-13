PokerStars has been quietly trialing “throwable” virtual objects at the online poker tables for quite some time, tucked away in the Italian client.
While this idea is certainly not unique to PokerStars, it has been implemented with a level of polish not seen elsewhere in desktop clients. Thanks primarily to the operator’s new Aurora game engine, it highlights the types of high-fidelity features the operator can now add to improve player engagement at the tables.
For the first time, PRO can reveal just how this recreational-friendly feature works.