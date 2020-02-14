The successful Carnaval Series has returned to PokerStars’ Southern European markets with €13 million in total guarantees across two markets: €8 million in the network comprising French, Portuguese and Spanish players, and €5 million in Italy.

Carnival is an annual Christian festival, celebrated in many parts of the world, usually in February through to early March.

This year, the annual festival takes place from February 22 to 25. To coincide with this, PokerStars has scheduled its second edition of Carnaval Series to start February 16 and run over two weeks.

In the Southern European market, the series guarantees €8 million spread over 166 tournaments. Buy-ins range from €5 to €250, though most tournaments carry €30, €50, and €100 buy-ins. Half are in Progressive Knockout format.

The standout is a €500,000 guaranteed Main Event. It has a €250 buy-in and plays over three days starting March 1. Another knockout event on the same day boasts €200,000 guaranteed for a buy-in of €50.