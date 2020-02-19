Emerging online poker network GGPoker will soon be introducing jackpot-based Sit & Gos under a new name, “Spin & Gold,” the network announced in a recent press release.

It will be the network’s second take on the widely popular game format known as Lottery or Jackpot Sit and Gos. It is also known as Expresso on Winamax, Spin and Go on PokerStars, Blast on 888 and Spins on partypoker.

The game is set to be rolled out across the GGPoker network on February 28. It will be a complete reworking of Fortune Spin, the network’s previous attempt on the format that was shelved nearly two years ago.

As with all other games of this ilk, Spin & Gold will be three-handed, fast-paced, winner-take-all tournaments with a random top prize. It will follow very closely its competitors’ payout structures, with prize pools randomly assigned ranging from 2x the buy-in to 12,000x.

Based on the screenshots shared on the press release, the game will initially be offered in four different buy-ins: $1, $5, $20, and $50. The $1 game will have a $12,000 top prize, while the $50 game will offer players a chance to win up to $600,000.

Other details, such as the frequency of each multiplier, have not yet been released, so the effective rake on the games is not yet known.

What will make GGPoker’s version of lottery-style tournaments distinct from the competition is that it will come with additional optional extras, something that GGPoker often likes to do with its game products.

On side game is an optional “Spin Insurance” feature will be enabled in the game that will allow players to get their buy-in back.

How exactly it will work has not been disclosed, but it appears that players will be able to insure against the lowest 2x multiplier being selected by placing a side bet while the prize is being randomly selected.

This will presumably come at an extra cost.