Just days after PokerStars concluded its first-ever bounty-exclusive tournament series in its US markets, the operator is now set to do the same in its India.

Although not running under the same brand as Bounty Builder Series that ran in the dot-com and the US, PokerStars India’s UFC KO Series will be its first ever dedicated to the progressive knockout format.

It guarantees 2.14 Crore ($295,040) spread across 55 tournaments, spanning a week kicking off on March 9.

As the name suggests, each of the tournaments will allocate a proportion of the prize pool (usually 50%). The other half will be added to the bounty on the player’s head, awarded each time a player is knocked out.

The format has surged in popularity over the last few years as it encourages aggressive and loose play throughout the tournament, as well as a chance to make a profit even before reaching the money.

Most operators across the industry are now utilizing the format and many host entire tournament series dedicated to it, including partypoker, 888Poker, Winamax, WSOP.com and few others.