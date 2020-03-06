Online poker network GGPoker is readying to launch a new fast-paced tournament format dubbed Flip Tournaments, according to the site’s public roadmap.

The game is currently in the development stage, GGPoker told PRO. No further details have been revealed by the network, other than a brief description of “fast games, faster prizes!”

It is likely to be rolled out across the network in the coming months.

The concept of “Flip Tournaments,” where players are forced all in every hand, thus removing any skill from the game, has long been used by various operators.