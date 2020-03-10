Partypoker’s latest software upgrade includes a number of new features and improvements to its desktop client, the most significant of which includes the integration of the operator’s new social gaming currency dubbed Diamonds.

Diamonds are partypoker’s in-game virtual currency that can be earned and spent on fun side activities at the tables. These were previously only available on party’s next-generation mobile app launched in November last year.

Thanks to the new software update, desktop players can also now accumulate Diamonds simply by playing a certain number of hands. Other tasks to earn the currency will be added in the future.

Once accumulated, players can use these diamonds on in-game upgrades, including “rabbiting,” more commonly known as “rabbit hunting.” This feature allows players to peek at the remaining cards that would have been dealt had the player not folded.

The cost to Rabbit depends on how many cards are still to be dealt in the hand: Rabbiting the River card costs one Diamond; on the flop, it costs three.