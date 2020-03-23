In what will go down as one of the busiest weekends in the modern online poker era, online poker rooms across the world saw unprecedented traffic in the wake of people across Europe staying at home during the COVID—19 outbreak.
Dozens of huge poker tournaments were scheduled by the world’s biggest online poker operators, including PokerStars, partypoker, GGPoker and 888 on Sunday. Nearly $20 million in prize money was guaranteed across various one-off tournaments and big series.
Each saw an unprecedented turnout, with some events attracting enough to more than double, even triple, their guarantees.