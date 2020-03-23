PokerStars High Rollers Series is offering poker players the chance to win their share of $6 million. The online poker tournament series stretches over the next week and features 19 events.
As the name indicates, this series is geared towards those with bigger bankrolls as the buy-ins range between $215 and $10,300. However, with high buy-ins usually comes big prize pools and this series is no exception.
Every one of the 19 tournaments comes with a guaranteed prize pool of at least $100,000, but most events will award far more than that, as 15 of the 19 events have guaranteed prize pools of at least $150,000.
The highlight of the series is undoubtedly the $1.5 million guaranteed Main Event. Taking place on Sunday March 29, the Main Event will be played as 8-Max NLHE and carry a buy-in of $5200.
Sign up to PokerStars today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »
The High Rollers Series kicks off on Monday with $750k guaranteed across two tournaments: the $5,200 buy-in NLHE 6-Max which guarantees $250K and the $215 buy-in NLHE 8-Max PKO event which guarantees $500K.
But if your bankroll isn’t big enough to enter theses tournaments with their massive prize pools, there is no need to worry as PokerStars is running satellites that allow players to win their way into the High Rollers Series.
PokerStars High Rollers Series Important Information
- $6 million guaranteed
- 19 events spread from March 23 – March 30
- Buy-ins range from $215 – $10,300, but a wide range of satellites are running for those with smaller bankrolls
- The Main Event guarantees $1.5 million and takes place Sunday March 29
- More than just NLHE, the series includes Pot-Limit Omaha events along with Turbos and Hyper-turbos
PokerStars High Roller Tournament Series History
PokerStars has been holding its High Roller series since 2017. The first running of the series was in November and featured 22 tournaments with a total series guarantee of $11 million. The series was so popular that PokerStars brought it back in March 2018.
Last year however, PokerStars decided to roll its November big buy-in tournaments into its regular weekly schedule under the “High Roller Club” brand.
|Event
|High Roller Series 1
|High Roller Series 2
|High Roller Series 3
|High Roller Series 4
|Start Date
|26-Nov-17
|18-Mar-18
|1-Dec-19
|23-Mar-20
|End Date
|4-Dec-17
|26-Mar-18
|9-Dec-19
|30-Mar-20
|Tournaments
|22
|27
|27
|19
|Total GTD
|$11,400,000
|$10,900,000
|$11,700,000
|$6,000,000
|Avg GTD
|$518,182
|$403,704
|$433,333
|$315,789
|Avg Buy-ins
|$2,982
|$2,294
|$3,227
|$3,314
Sign up to PokerStars today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »
PokerStars High Rollers Schedule (March 2020)
|Date
|Day
|Start time (ET)
|Tournament
|Guarantee
|23-Mar
|Mon
|14:00
|High Rollers 01: $5,200 NLHE [6-Max]
|$250K
|23-Mar
|Mon
|15:00
|High Rollers 02: $215 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO]
|$500K
|24-Mar
|Tue
|13:00
|High Rollers 03: $10,300 NLHE [8-Max]
|$500K
|24-Mar
|Tue
|14:30
|High Rollers 04: $1,050 PLO [6-Max]
|$100K
|24-Mar
|Tue
|16:00
|High Rollers 05: $530 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$150K
|25-Mar
|Wed
|13:00
|High Rollers 06: $5,200 NLHE [6-Max, Progressive KO]
|$300K
|25-Mar
|Wed
|14:30
|High Rollers 07: $530 NLHE [8-Max]
|$150K
|26-Mar
|Thu
|13:00
|High Rollers 08: $10,300 NLHE [8-Max]
|$500K
|26-Mar
|Thu
|14:30
|High Rollers 09: $1,050 PLO [6-Max, Progressive KO]
|$100K
|26-Mar
|Thu
|16:00
|High Rollers 010: $530 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo]
|$150K
|27-Mar
|Fri
|13:00
|High Rollers 011: $2,100 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO]
|$200K
|27-Mar
|Fri
|14:30
|High Rollers 012: $1,050 NLHE [6-Max, Turbo]
|$100K
|28-Mar
|Sat
|13:00
|High Rollers 013: $1,050 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Saturday KO SE]
|$200K
|28-Mar
|Sat
|14:30
|High Rollers 014: $530 PLO [6-Max, Progressive KO]
|$100K
|29-Mar
|Sun
|13:00
|High Rollers 015: $5,200 NLHE [8-Max, Main Event]
|$1.5M
|29-Mar
|Sun
|14:30
|High Rollers 016: $10,300 PLO [6-Max]
|$400K
|29-Mar
|Sun
|16:00
|High Rollers 017: $2,100 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo, Progressive KO]
|$300K
|29-Mar
|Sun
|17:00
|High Rollers 018: $530 NLHE [6-Max, Hyper-Turbo]
|$200K
|30-Mar
|Mon
|14:30
|High Rollers 019: $5,200 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO]
|$300K