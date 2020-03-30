Continuing the momentum from last week’s record-breaking Sunday Million anniversary edition that saw close to 100,000 entries, PokerStars’ iconic tournament had yet another record outing.

Returning to the now-regular buy-in of $109 and its usual $1 million guarantee, the Sunday Million last night gathered a remarkable 16,631 unique players and 6503 re-entries to smash its seven-figure guarantee by well over a million.

The overwhelming 23,134 total entries meant that the prize pool swelled to $2.31 million—two times more than its usual prize pool.

This also makes it the largest Sunday Million since PokerStars halved its buy-in to $109 from the long-running $215 in January last year. Even with popular specials like the progressive knockout version or the half-price Sunday Million, no other edition has come close to exceeding the $2 million mark.