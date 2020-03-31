At a time when online poker across the globe is surging in wake of the pandemic, multiple online poker rooms are hosting big online tournament series.

Among them is the WSOP/888 network which is currently hosting its Online Super Circuit series that has over $1 million in guarantees and is open to players from all three states: New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware. The series ends later today.

Starting April 5, the combined network is set to host another online tournament series: WSOP Spring Online Championships Series. The series spans more than four weeks and culminates in a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event on May 3.

Players in each of the three US states where WSOP/888 operates including New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware are permitted to play.

The Spring Online Championships Series boasts more than $4 million in guaranteed prize money spread over 100 events, making it the largest online tournament series ever to be attempted in the history of the US regulated online poker market.

Sign up to WSOP today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

It beats its own record of $3.5 million set last year with its annual Online Championships series that coincided with the live summer World Series of Poker series.

Highlights of the WSOP Spring Online Championships Series

Though not officially announced at the time of writing, the Spring Online Championships Series technically kicks off tomorrow. While the series takes place from this Sunday, April 5, the series is preceded by a 4-day long Spring OC Warmup series featuring 12 tournaments.

These Warmup events run from April 1 to 4, boast nearly $250,000 in guaranteed prize money and are not part of the main series.

The main series runs from April 5 and the operator claims there is over $4 million in guaranteed prize money. The same series had just $1.3 million in guarantees spread across 48 tournaments, a year ago.

Buy-ins start at $10 and go up to $1000 although a majority of them are between $50 and $250.

Every day there are at least three tournaments featuring a large slate of formats including freezeouts, rebuy & add-ons, knockouts, turbos, and deepstacks. Most of the events on the schedule are No-Limit Hold’em, but a few of them are also Pot-Limit Omaha events as well as Pot Limit Omaha Eight (also known as PLO8).

The series kicks off with a $30,000 guaranteed rebuy tournament for a buy-in of $30 and an hour later, it is followed by a $215 buy-in Sunday Special Edition boasting $100,000 guaranteed prize pool.

The biggest highlight of the series if of course, the Main Event boasting $300,000 in guaranteed prize money. It comes for a buy-in of $525 and allows multiple re-entries. The winner also takes home a Championship belt in addition to the first-place prize money.

Other standout events include two Player Appreciation events scheduled to take place on April 26 and May 3. Both of them guarantee $100,000 in prize money with added prizes (not yet revealed) for a buy-in of just $100.

Besides the Main Event, there are at least nine tournaments that boast six-figure guarantees including a $320 buy-in Sunday Special on April 26 promising a guarantee of $150,000.

Key Information for WSOP Spring Online Championships Series

Takes place from April 5 to May 3

More than $4 million is guaranteed

is guaranteed Schedule comprises 100 events as well as 12 Warmup events that run ahead of the main series

Buy-ins range from $10 to $1000

Series culminates in a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event

Open to players from all three states: Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada

Sign up to WSOP today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Other Online Tournament Series in the US Regulated Market

The WSOP/888 network is not the only one that will be running tournament series in April. PokerStars has announced its SCOOP series for both its New Jersey and Pennsylvania players.

First to kick off is PASCOOP on PokerStars PA running from April 4 to 20 with $2 million guarantees—the operator’s biggest online tournament series in the market.

In New Jersey, PokerStars NJ will be running NJSCOOP starting April 11 to 27 with $1.2 million guarantees.

The partypoker US network which comprises partypoker NJ, Borgata, and BetMGM is slated to run its Spring Poker Open from April 5 with over $400,000 guarantees. More details are expected to be announced soon so watch this space.

WSOP Online Super Circuit Series Crushing Guarantees

WSOP.com’s first-ever Online Super Circuit Series is seeing an incredible turnout throughout the series. Having kicked off on March 14, the series comprises 18 official gold ring events, with each of them counting towards the Global Casino Championship leaderboard.

The series is being held in place of WSOP Circuit stops that were canceled by the operator in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With total guarantees of over $1 million, the series has so far paid out a staggering $3.6 million, with almost all of the events smashing their guarantees by two to three times and some even four times. There is still one event remaining on the schedule which takes place later today, guaranteeing $75,000 for a buy-in of $1000.