PokerStars.IN, The Star Group’s segregated online poker room in India, has signed legendary Indian cricketing star and former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their new brand ambassador.

The sponsorship is a massive one for the operator. The Indian cricketer is widely regarded as one of the world’s most successful players in the sport. Cricket is the most-followed sport in the Indian subcontinent, with viewership in the hundreds of millions.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, India has won multiple international trophies, including two World Cup victories. He is the only captain in cricket history to win all ICC trophies.

In his prime, Dhoni was among the highest-paid players in India. In 2015, he was ranked 23rd in the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In 2011, US Time magazine included Dhoni as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, ranked higher than soccer legend Lionel Messi.

With millions of followers on social media, his endorsement with PokerStars.IN is expected to help strengthen its position in the Indian online poker market, where it currently sits third in terms of cash game traffic.