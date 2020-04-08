Online poker giant PokerStars has once again increased the guarantee of its iconic weekly tournament, the Sunday Million.

On April 12, the $109 buy-in Sunday Million tournament will guarantee $2.5 million, up half a million on last week and $1.5 million more than its traditional guarantee.

It marks the second consecutive week that the tournament will have its guarantee increased, due to unprecedented attendance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guarantee means that the tournament now needs to attract at least 25,000 entries to meet the massive prize pool.

Last Sunday, the tournament, with its special $2 million guarantee, drew a record turnout, attracting over 31,000 total entries to generate a $3.1 million prize pool, by far the largest since its dropped the buy-in to $109 15 months ago.