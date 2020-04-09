With the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) forcing much of the world into lockdown, more and more live poker organizers are moving online.

The latest to make the move is the popular Asian Poker Tour (APT) which, in collaboration with GGPoker’s flagship skin Natural8, will host its first-ever series online.

APT Online Series 2020 will commence on April 29 and span twelve days, coinciding with holidays in Japan. It replaces APT Philippines, due to take place in Manila.

The series will be available across all of GG Network’s skins including Natural8, Russian-focused GGPokerOK, BestPoker and GGPoker itself.

“As a land based operator, I have put together a schedule mimicking our great tournament structures fit for our regular players with many different buy in options,” said Lloyd Fontillas, APT General Manager and Executive Tournament Director, in a recent press release.

“We are really excited to do this inaugural event with Natural8 as a partner, who has been supporting us since 2017,” Fontillas added.